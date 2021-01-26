Seahawks OL Wheeler arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

Seahawks backup offensive lineman Chad Wheeler is sitting in a King County jail cell Monday night. He's facing a charge of domestic violence. The Seattle Times are reporting it's a felony charge.
Kent police made the arrest early Saturday morning.
Wheeler's bail has been set at $400,000 in court on Monday.
Wheeler is still on the Seahawks roster, but he will be a restricted free agent when free agency begins March 17.
Seattle signed him to its practice squad October 2019. He played in five games for the Seahawks this season.
The Hawks issued a statement tonight saying, "We are aware of the situation and still gathering information."