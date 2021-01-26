Seahawks OL Wheeler arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

Seahawks backup offensive lineman Chad Wheeler is sitting in a King County jail cell Monday night. He's facing a charge of domestic violence.

Seahawks backup offensive lineman Chad Wheeler is sitting in a King County jail cell Monday night. He's facing a charge of domestic violence. The Seattle Times are reporting it's a felony charge.

Kent police made the arrest early Saturday morning.

Wheeler's bail has been set at $400,000 in court on Monday.

Wheeler is still on the Seahawks roster, but he will be a restricted free agent when free agency begins March 17.

Seattle signed him to its practice squad October 2019. He played in five games for the Seahawks this season.