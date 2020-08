Backup Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Kyle Fuller was suspended for the first two games of the season for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Fuller will be allowed to practice with the team during preseason.

Statement from an NFL Spokesperson: pic.twitter.com/9XO0TtxsgX — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) August 22, 2020

Once the regular season begins, Fuller will not be allowed to return to the active roster until Sept. 21 after Seattle's Week 2 game against New England.