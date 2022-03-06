'Who gives us the best chance to win games': Seahawks OC Shane Waldron breaks down quarterback competition

Seahawks Offensive Coordinator Shane Waldron sang a positive, but ambiguous, tune about the quarterback battle.

SEATTLE — Seattle Seahawks Offensive Coordinator Shane Waldron has one of the closest seats in the building when it comes to watching the quarterback competition unfold.

But if you were expecting any grand revelations about the quarterback battle during Waldron's first meeting with reporters on Thursday, think again.

Waldron struck a positive tone about all three of his quarterbacks, but also kept things close to the vest.

“I think really just the overall command of the position, who gives us the best chance to win games when it comes to the fall,” Waldron said Thursday. “Right now, it's just a good learning opportunity, where we're in t-shirts and shorts, for them to really build that foundation where they can go into training camp and put themselves in the best position to compete."

Waldron is entering his second year as the Seahawks' offensive coordinator. He said all three of Seattle’s quarterbacks - Geno Smith, Drew Lock and Jacob Eason - have shown progress.

“Their arm talent, they can make every throw in the book," said Waldron. “They can throw the go balls down the field if they need to, they can throw play-action routes as far as you need to throw it, and then they can also have the ability to make some of the underneath touch throws or the level two throws in that mid-range zone.”

Smith continues to show a strong grasp of the offense as he now enters his fourth season in Seattle.

“[Smith has a] full command of the offense, knows everything that's going on, understands all the concepts, all the run game concepts as well,” said Waldron. “He's done a great job. He did a great job when he was in that number two role of not just being in the role, but preparing every day like he was going to be the starter that week.”

Waldron doubled down on what's been a staple of most offenses under head coach Pete Carroll: balance. He said he plans to rely on his running backs and tight ends to take some of the stress off his eventual quarterback.

Tight end Noah Fant called the concepts a blend of some of the league's best.

“I see hints of 49ers, hints of Rams, hints of different teams in there that coach Waldron has made it into his own and made it something that's really cool to be a part of,” said Fant.

Fant and Lock were drafted in the same 2019 class by the Denver Broncos. They arrived in Seattle in the trade that sent quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver and are now learning under their third offensive coordinator in their four years in the league.

“I think some stability could be really good for him,” Fant said of Lock. “He's been through a couple of different coordinators. He's had some turbulence along the way. Having to learn multiple offenses, it can get tough. Stability and a fresh start could definitely be good for him and I think he's taken advantage of that since we've been here."

Smith continues to take a lion’s share of the first-team reps during the portion of practice open to media.