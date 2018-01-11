The Seattle Seahawks are on a bit of a roll as of late. After starting the season 0-2 they have won four out of their last five games and currently occupy the sixth Wild Card spot for the playoffs. Unfortunately, not everyone is too impressed by Seattle’s high level of play and recent domination.

Major media outlets like ESPN, NFL.com, and Bleacher Report all have Seattle at No. 15 in their respective power rankings, and USA TODAY has them one spot lower at No. 16. However, Fox Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd has broken away from the pack when it comes to the Seahawks. Cowherd has Seattle at No. 9 in his “Herd Hierarchy” ranking.

1. Saints

2. Patriots

3. Rams

4. Chiefs

5. Chargers@ColinCowherd ranks his Top 10 NFL teams heading into Week 9 pic.twitter.com/cTRL8yAq9L — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 30, 2018

“Seattle has done a remarkable job,” Cowherd stated this week. “Right now, they have the league’s No. 1 rushing offense and No. 1 scoring defense since Week 4. Much like New England, they kind of punted in September and reworked their offense.”

Seattle’s recent success can be directly attributed to the much-improved play from their offense, including a resurgent ground attack that has been MIA the last two seasons.

“They are running a higher percentage of run plays than any other team in the league,” Cowherd continued. “53 percent of their plays are run plays, in a passing league that leads the NFL . . . they’re not turning the ball over. Their turnover differential is second in the NFL, +10. That’s a very Andy Reid/Kansas City feel.”

Along with the high praise, Cowherd did critique Seattle’s hit-and-miss pass rush this season, which at times has struggled to make their presence felt. The fact the pass rush disappeared in losses to the Broncos and Rams could be a reason they aren’t higher on his list.

The Seahawks will face off against the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday, and with a win, they might start to get more praise from sources other than just Colin Cowherd.

© 2018 KING