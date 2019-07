The Seahawks need to find receivers to help replace Doug Baldwin's production. KING 5's Paul Silvi sits down with 710 ESPN's John Clayton to go over the receiver corps.

Clayton thinks Tyler Lockett has the potential to be a Pro-Bowler at receiver. He made it once before as a return specialist.

"The Professor" believes D.K. Metcalf could be the "wild card" of the bunch. He compares him to Calvin Johnson and Julio Jones, both future Hall-of-Famers.

The Hawks start training camp on July 25th.