Seahawks move back into NFC West lead after home win over Cardinals

The Seahawks beat the Cardinals 28-21 at Seattle's newly-named Lumen Field.
Credit: AP
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) greets running back Carlos Hyde (30) after Hyde scored a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Russell Wilson rebounded from his worst performance of the season to throw for two touchdowns, and the Seattle Seahawks moved back on top of the NFC West with a 28-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals. 

Wilson was flawless, erasing the mistakes from the past four weeks when Seattle dropped three of four. 

For a few days, Seattle will be back on top alone until the Rams play on Monday night against Tampa Bay. 

Kyler Murray was 29 of 42 for 269 yards and two TDs, but Seattle was able to sack the QB three times. 

