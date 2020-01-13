SEATTLE — Marshawn Lynch says he's not sure about his future in the NFL after his surprise comeback with the Seattle Seahawks.

When asked if he would be back next season, Lynch said, "We'll see."

Lynch had four touchdowns in three games after rejoining the team he went to two Super Bowls with. He scored twice in the 28-23 divisional round loss at Green Bay on Sunday night. Lynch was out of football for 14 months.

Lynch called his performance in the last three games "pretty solid" while speaking with reporters after the game.

Injuries to their top two running backs forced the Seahawks to make the emergency call last month.

Quarterback Russell Wilson says playing with Lynch again meant a lot to the team.

After the game, Lynch also had a message for younger players, urging them to take care of their bodies, mental state, money and "chicken."

"Take care of y’all bread so when you’re done you can take care of yourself," Lynch said. "So while you’re at it right now, take care of y'all bodies, take care of y’all chicken."

“When you’re ready to walk away, you walk away and be able to do what you want to do,” Lynch continued.

