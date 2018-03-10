On Wednesday morning, the Seattle Seahawks announced a trio of roster moves following the placement of free safety Earl Thomas and tight end Will Dissly on the injured reserve.

Seattle signed safeties Maurice Alexander and T.J. Green and promoted tight end Darrell Daniels from the practice squad.

Alexander was originally selected by the Rams in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft and was released just four games into the 2017 season. He signed with Seattle this offseason but didn’t make the final roster cuts this summer.

With linebacker Mychal Kendricks now suspended by the league, Alexander also adds depth at weakside linebacker, a position of concern until starter K.J. Wright is able to return from knee surgery.

Green, who tweeted Tuesday he had signed with the team, was released by the Colts on Sept. 6. Drafted in the second round in 2016, he made just 11 starts for Indianapolis throughout his two seasons.

Daniels was acquired by the Seahawks in a trade prior to the start of the regular season but was waived and placed on the practice squad last week. The former Washington Husky adds much-needed depth at tight end with Ed Dickson not yet eligible to return from the Non-Football Injury list.

