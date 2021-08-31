Seahawks make the cut to 53

SEATTLE — The Seahawks met the deadline for cutting the roster down to 53, deciding to go further and slice it down to 52, presumably to make room for cornerback Sidney Jones.
Seattle reportedly acquired Jones on Tuesday for a sixth-round pick in 2022, but has yet to officially announce the trade.
The Hawks kept one undrafted rookie free agent, offensive tackle Jake Curhan. Plus, quarterback Sean Mannion makes the team, meaning Seattle is keeping three QBs on the roster.
Here are the cuts:
DT Myles Adams
TE Ian Bunting
T Tommy Champion
S Aashari Crosswell
LB Aaron Donkor
G Greg Eiland
WR Aaron Fuller
WR Penny Hart
CB Gavin Heslop
DT Jarrod Hewitt
G Jared Hocker
WR Cade Johnson
RB Josh Johnson
G Pier-Olivier Lestage
C Brad Lundblade
TE Tyler Mabry
S Joshua Moon
CB John Reid
LB Jon Rhattigan
WR Darece Roberson Jr.
CB Will Sunderland
TE Cam Sutton
WR Cody Thompson
WR Travis Toivonen
WR Connor Wedington
LB Lakiem Williams
Seattle also waived three players:
DT Robert Nkemdiche
CB Damarious Randall
G Jordan Simmons
Like in years past, the Seahawks could still make more moves before the start of the season. Seattle opens the season in Indianapolis on September 12 against the Colts.