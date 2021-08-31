Seahawks make the cut to 53

The Seahawks meet the deadline for the cut to 53. But they go one further and slice down to 52, presumably to make room for cornerback Sidney Jones.

SEATTLE — The Seahawks met the deadline for cutting the roster down to 53, deciding to go further and slice it down to 52, presumably to make room for cornerback Sidney Jones.

Seattle reportedly acquired Jones on Tuesday for a sixth-round pick in 2022, but has yet to officially announce the trade.

The Hawks kept one undrafted rookie free agent, offensive tackle Jake Curhan. Plus, quarterback Sean Mannion makes the team, meaning Seattle is keeping three QBs on the roster.

Here are the cuts:

DT Myles Adams

TE Ian Bunting

T Tommy Champion

S Aashari Crosswell

LB Aaron Donkor

G Greg Eiland

WR Aaron Fuller

WR Penny Hart

CB Gavin Heslop

DT Jarrod Hewitt

G Jared Hocker

WR Cade Johnson

RB Josh Johnson

G Pier-Olivier Lestage

C Brad Lundblade

TE Tyler Mabry

S Joshua Moon

CB John Reid

LB Jon Rhattigan

WR Darece Roberson Jr.

CB Will Sunderland

TE Cam Sutton

WR Cody Thompson

WR Travis Toivonen

WR Connor Wedington

LB Lakiem Williams

Seattle also waived three players:

DT Robert Nkemdiche

CB Damarious Randall

G Jordan Simmons