Russell Wilson is staying with the Seattle Seahawks with what is reported to be a contract that will make him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

The quarterback, who set midnight Monday as a deadline to reach a long-term deal or he would break off negotiations, tweeted a video of himself with wife, Ciara, at 12:44 a.m. Tuesday.

"Hey Seattle. We got a deal," Wilson said.

"Go Hawks," Ciara added.

"Go Hawks," Wilson said. "But I'm gonna see y'all in the morning. Time for y'all to go to bed."

ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport report the deal is a four-year extension at $140 million that includes a $65 million signing bonus.

Rapoport said $107 million is guaranteed, plus there is a no-trade clause. This means Wilson, who had one year left on his old deal, is under contract in Seattle through the 2023 season.

Schefter reports that this eclipses Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the richest deal in the NFL.