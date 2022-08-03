Seahawks look to be on rebuild path after trade of Wilson

NEEDS: The Seahawks' plans changed drastically in one day by trading quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver and releasing linebacker Bobby Wagner. The checklist for free agency now starts with figuring out the quarterback situation, which could be solved in the short-term via a veteran free agent. Filling Wagner's spot should be easier with Jordyn Brooks likely to step into the role, but depth at linebacker is needed. Among Seattle's own core free agents, the list starts with safety Quandre Diggs, left tackle Duane Brown, running back Rashaad Penny, and cornerback D.J. Reed. Brown will turn 37 before the season begins and may not be the right option for what appears to be a rebuild. There is concern Diggs' big season may have priced him out of Seattle's budget, and he sustained a serious ankle injury in Game 17. Penny's terrific final six weeks raised his profile as well. Seattle should also be in the market for at least one more edge rusher with expected scheme changes on the defensive side. If Reed isn't brought back cornerback becomes a concern with Sidney Jones also a free agent and Tre Brown coming back from a major knee injury.