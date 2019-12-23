The Arizona Cardinals took command over the Seahawks in Seattle on Sunday. The Cardinals finished with a 27-13 win over the Hawks at CenturyLink Field.

Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns and the Arizona Cardinals may have ended Seattle's chances the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. Drake had an 80-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and a 3-yard TD in the fourth quarter to cap the victory. Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald also had a 21-yard TD reception.

The Seahawks can still win the NFC West with a victory over San Francisco next week. The 49ers are 12-3. Seattle is 11-4.

The NFL announced the Seahawks vs. 49ers showdown flexed into the primetime slot for Sunday Night Football on Dec. 29. The game was previously scheduled for 1:25 p.m. in Seattle.

You can now watch the Seahawks on KING 5 next Sunday. The Sunday Night Football pre-game coverage starts at 4 p.m. Kick-off is scheduled for 5:20 p.m.

