Seahawks' Jackson 'knocked out'; scrimmage halted early

Seahawks defensive lineman Branden Jackson was "knocked out" and taken off the field on a backboard as a precaution after being injured during the team's scrimmage.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Branden Jackson was "knocked out" and taken off the field on a backboard as a precaution after being injured during the team's scrimmage.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Jackson had movement in all his extremities.

The injury happened just before halftime of the scrimmage at CenturyLink Field.

Today's mock game ended a bit early due to an injury to DE Branden Jackson.



We wish Branden a speedy recovery. 💙 pic.twitter.com/6K0CmdSKgj — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 22, 2020

Jackson appeared to collide helmets with offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi and seemed to be unconscious before he landed on the turf.

Carroll ended the scrimmage after a lengthy break while Jackson was being treated.