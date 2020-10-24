Seahawks injuries include unlikely name: Coach Pete Carroll

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll exerted himself a little too much after knee surgery over the bye week, prompting him to use a golf cart and cane at practice.

The Seattle Seahawks have someone whose name went unlisted on their injury report for Sunday night’s game at Arizona: head coach Pete Carroll.

Carroll underwent arthroscopic knee surgery during the bye last week, then pushed himself too much at work to the point he was using a golf cart and a cane to get around at practice.

On the field, the Seahawks will be without safety Jamal Adams for a third straight game due to a groin injury. There are questions about whether starting left guard Mike Iupati will be available after a back injury flared up.

After speculation that Antonio Brown could join the Seahawks, NFL insider Adam Schefter reports Brown signed a one-year deal to join Tom Brady's new team on the Buccaneers.

Sunday's Seahawks game against the Arizona Cardinals was moved to Sunday Night Football "out of an abundance of caution to ensure that a game would be available for fans."

The Seahawks and Cardinals, originally scheduled to play at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, will now play at 5:20 p.m. PT on KING 5.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders will now play at 1:05 p.m. They were originally scheduled to appear on Sunday Night Football on NBC.

"Scheduling decisions are made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches, and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts," the NFL tweeted.

The Associated Press reports the NFL shifted the games after several Raiders were unable to practice because of coronavirus contact tracing.

The Raiders placed two players on the COVID-19 list following positive tests earlier in the week. Five others were on the list because of close contacts.