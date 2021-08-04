Seahawks hope to unlock Robert Nkemdiche's potential

Robert Nkemdiche's NFL career has mostly been considered a bust so far.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Robert Nkemdiche's NFL career has mostly been considered a bust so far.

The former first-round pick was underwhelming early in his career and he has barely played since the end of the 2018 season.

Nkemdiche is getting another chance in Seattle to be part of a deep defensive line rotation.

For his part, Nkemdiche seems to realize this could be his last chance to prove he can stick in the league.

He's happy and excited to be in Seattle.