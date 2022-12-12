Seahawks honor 100-year-old Pearl Harbor Survivor during home game

Leo George Allard was on the U.S.S. Reid when Pearl Harbor was attacked.

SEATTLE — Just a few days after the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, a 100-year-old survivor was honored at the Seahawks game on Sunday at Lumen Field.

Leo George Allard was on the U.S.S. Reid at Pearl Harbor back on Dec. 7, 1941. Allard served a total of nine years in the Navy, and he was greeted with a round of applause from the crowd at the Seahawks' game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

"I'm super emotional. I'm probably going to start crying. But he deserves all of it. I wanted to scream it from the top of the mountains since I was a kid so I guess I needed to call the Seahawks to get it done," said Danielle Pettit, Allard's granddaughter.