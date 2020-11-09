What can we expect from the Seahawks this season? - Hawk Zone

Football season is finally here! It may look a little different this year, but we're excited to see the Seahawks back in action. We asked Jerry Brewer of the Washington Post Sports Column what we can expect from our favorite team in the NFL:
- Will the Seahawks "Let Russ Cook"?
- Are the Hawks going to use DK Metcalf effectively this year?
- What is it looking like for Chris Carson post-injury last season?
- How will Bobby Wagner come into play this season?
- Is Jamal Adams going to be a good replacement for Kam Chancelor?
