Seahawks guard Mike Iupati retires

Seahawks left guard Mike Iupati is retiring from the NFL. He made the announcement in an interview this week with the Spokesman-Review.

The 33-year-old thought he was ready to hang up his cleats. "My body was telling me it was time to close the door," he told the paper.

A chronic neck injury reportedly led him to his decision. Iupati said he also wants to spend more time with his four boys.

He played 11 seasons in the NFL with three teams. San Francisco drafted him 17th overall in 2010 out of the University of Idaho.

He was named to the Pro-Bowl three times with the 49ers and once with the Cardinals.

Iupati spent his final two years in the league with the Seahawks. He started 25 games and played in 26.