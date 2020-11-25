Seahawks getting healthy with return of Carson, Griffin

Seahawks running back Chris Carson was a healthy participant at practice for the first time in a month.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seahawks running back Chris Carson was a healthy participant at practice for the first time in a month.

He's one of a handful of players Seattle expects to have back in the next couple of weeks.

Carson has not played since suffering a foot sprain in Week 7 against Arizona.

Cornerback Shaquill Griffin and center Ethan Pocic have also taken part in practice.

Griffin hasn't played since Week 7, while Pocic has missed the last two games.