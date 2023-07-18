Why Seahawks' Geno Smith prides himself on durability, humility

Smith was among the NFL's best in 2022 when it came to throws down the field.

RENTON, Wash. — As the Seattle Seahawks get set to open training camp, they know who will start at quarterback.

Geno Smith is coming off a career season where he established himself as one of the NFL's top quarterbacks. He led the league in completion percentage and ranked No. 1 in deep ball accuracy.

Smith deserves all the praise he has received since becoming the team's starting quarterback and performing strongly through a record-setting season in 2022.

Smith is well aware of his stats and various gaudy numbers, but when we sat down with him this summer, we found out there is one stat he values among all others. Availability. He never missed a snap last season due to injury.

"I credit my training," said Smith. "I work hard in the offseason to build up my body and that helps protect me from injury."

There is a long lineage of weight training in Smith's family. It goes all the way back to his great-grandfather, Cyrill Eugene Smith, who reached bodybuilding fame in 1950 when he won the first-ever title of Mr. Bahamas.

"I know all about it and it's a part of why I take pride in what I do," said Smith. "My family back home in Florida and also in the Bahamas, they're watching and they're all big fans of the Seahawks.

"My great-granddad was amazing. My uncle was a world-class hurdler and so our family tree is pretty established, and I want to keep that going."

Smith prides himself on his off-field accomplishments, as well. He's involved in several charities, including the 7Sunday Heroes, which will soon benefit from the now trademarked phrase he uttered in a post-game interview after the Seahawks' season-opening win over Denver.

A reporter asked him about all the doubters who wrote him off over the last decade. Smith said, "I ain't write back, though," and now he says he has big plans for that phrase.

"I got the shirts made and the website is going up shortly," explained Smith. "The 7Sunday Heroes is a big part of that. Most of the proceeds will be going toward donations to help out less fortunate families and anybody in need."

Smith said the shirts will be for sale "soon."