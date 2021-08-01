Hawk Zone: What to expect from the Seahawks' first playoff game of the season

The Seahawks are the 2020 NFC West Champions! Now can they claim victory over the LA Rams?

Terry Hollimon, former running back for the UW Huskies and Co-host of the Barbershop Show is here to talk 'Hawks in the Hawk Zone.

It's official -- the Seattle Seahawks are the 2020 NFC West Division Champs! But will they come out victorious in the kickoff to the playoffs this weekend?

The Seahawks are the #3 seed and will take on the #6 seed LA Rams this Wild Card weekend in Seattle. This will be the third match-up between the two teams this year. They split their regular season games, each winning on their home field.

Each team could be without some of their stars in this match-up: Seahawks Safety Jamal Adams is “questionable” to return with a shoulder injury. Rams QB Jared Goff has been limited at practice with a thumb injury.

This is a game of a good offense for Seattle (9th overall) against a good defense for the LA (1st overall).