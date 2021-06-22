Seahawks to allow full crowds at Lumen Field next season

The 12s will be able to be out in full force this fall when Seahawks games return to full capacity at Lumen Field in Seattle.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks intend to have full capacity crowds at Lumen Field for the upcoming season after the team received approval from the NFL and local and state health officials to completely reopen the stadium.

Fans will not be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend games, but those who are not vaccinated will be required to wear masks. The team says it won't require proof of vaccination for fans.

Other collegiate and professional sports teams are also beginning to make plans to increase capacity at games.

Washington and Washington State have announced full capacity for the upcoming college football season.

The Seattle Mariners announced last week that the team will resume full capacity games at T-Mobile Park starting July 2.

The Sounders FC also announced earlier this month it would transition to full capacity throughout the lower bowl for the team's three scheduled home matches at Lumen Field on June 23, June 26 and July 7. It would reassess capacity for its next home match on July 25 based on local restrictions.