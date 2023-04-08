Hang out with your Seahawks at Football Fest at Lumen Field

Come down to Lumen Field tonight to celebrate and support your Seahawks as they kick off their 2023 season with a strong chemistry.

SEATTLE — All 12’s are celebrating Football Fest at Lumen Field Friday night to kick off the Seahawks' season.

“I’m real excited, hoping to hear some noise," said Safety Bobby Wagner. "I’m hoping to get all the fanfare out…I’m excited to get in front of this fanbase and really show what I have to offer."

As training camp is coming to an end, the Seahawks are gearing up for the start of the 2023 season. At Lumen Field, the Seahawks will play in a mock game and get the chance to interact with their beloved 12’s. Get ready for a sneak peak into the exploding energy this season is going to have.

Football Fest will take place on Lumen Field with the gate opening at 4 p.m. and the game starting at 5:20 p.m. There will be an opportunity for autograph signing at 7 p.m.

There will be entrances located at the north side of the stadium on 2nd Avenue South and South King Street and south side on 330 South Royal Brougham Way. Parking will be available in the North Lot and the Lumen Field Garage at first-come basis at $20 per vehicle.

You can still purchase your tickets for Football Fest for $20 per person on the Seahawks Training Camp website.

Fans can watch the chemistry between rookie receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, safety Julian Love, Bobby Wagner is back with the Hawks after a year with the Los Angeles Rams, and the rest of the Seahawks.