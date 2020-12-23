Seahawks flush with options at running back down the stretch

This time a year ago, the Seattle Seahawks were in such a dire spot at running back that they brought Marshawn Lynch out of retirement to help.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — This time a year ago, the Seattle Seahawks were in such a dire spot at running back that they brought Marshawn Lynch out of retirement to help.

This season has been much different for Seattle heading into Sunday's NFC West showdown with the Los Angeles Rams.

Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde are back from injuries that slowed them in the middle of the season.

And Seattle has added former first-rounder Rashaad Penny after he missed a year with a knee injury.