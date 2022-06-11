Seahawks overtake Russell Wilson's Washington flag football league

The Seahawks and NFL FLAG are partnering to host leagues in a number of Puget Sound cities as well as one in Eastern Washington.

SEATTLE — Seattle's National Football League (NFL) franchise aims to "reimagine" flag football for the state of Washington's youth with the new Seattle Seahawks Flag Football League.

The new league, which the Seahawks are rebranding from the Russell Wilson NFL FLAG, will host leagues in a number of Puget Sound cities, as well as one based out of the Tri-Cities area in eastern Washington.

“The Seahawks are thrilled to partner with NFL FLAG to launch this new league, which will make flag football programs even more accessible to all youth in our community,” Jeff Richards, Seahawks Vice President of Marketing and Community Engagement said in a statement. “Flag football is the perfect way for young athletes of all ages and abilities to come together to play the game in a fun and interactive way, and we are excited to use our platform to support the growth of football programs for girls and boys across our region for years to come.”

Boys and girls aged 4-14 will be able to participate in the 2022 fall season, with registration open through July 31. The seven-week season will feature games exclusively on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

The league's locations for the upcoming season include Seattle, Renton, Kent, Bothell, Tacoma, Sammamish and Bellevue, as well as the previously noted Tri-Cities league.

Participants will be eligible to compete in the NFL FLAG tournament series and work toward the national NFL FLAG Championships.