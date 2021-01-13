Seahawks fire offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer

The Seahawks fired O.C. Brian Schottenheimer following a season in which the team set several offensive records.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks fired offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer following a season in which the team set several offensive records but coach Pete Carroll had clear issues with how the offense operated.

Seattle announced the move, citing "philosophical differences."

Seahawks cite philosophical differences and part ways with Offensive Coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.



Crazy to think the Hawks set a team record for points and they're getting rid of their O.C.



pic by: AP Photo/Ted S. Warren pic.twitter.com/AiBrcxpRhh — KING 5 Sports (@KING5Sports) January 13, 2021

The Seahawks had the highest-scoring team in franchise history, Russell Wilson threw a career-high 40 touchdowns in the regular season, and wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett both set club records for receiving.