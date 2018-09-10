Seattle Seahawks fans traveled to London ahead of the Hawks' road game against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

KING 5's Paul Silvi caught up with fans Tuesday who were taking in the London sights and getting ready for the big matchup.

The NFL’s International Series consists of games played both in London and Mexico City. This year will feature three games in the UK at three separate stadiums: Wembley, Twickenham and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Seahawks vs. Raiders matchup will be the NFL’s debut game played at the new Tottenham Hotspur venue. Oct. 14 will mark the Seahawks’ first appearance in a London game.

The other two scheduled contests consist of the Eagles at Jaguars and the Titans at Chargers.

The Seahawks are one of six teams that have yet to play across the pond, and NFL UK's managing director has expressed a desire to get those teams over there, according to The News Tribune.

The Raiders are only going to be in Oakland a couple more years before moving to Las Vegas. According to the Tribune, NFL rules state teams in temporary home stadiums are required to play international games.

