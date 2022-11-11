Seahawks fans heard loud and proud on the streets of Munich

The franchise has taken an extra effort to include fans in a variety of events happening in Munich.

Example video title will go here for this video

MUNICH, Germany — When Wallace Watts found out his Seattle Seahawks were playing an NFL game in Germany, he booked a flight and the tour buses.

"This is how we do it as 12s," said Watts, who fans recognize as Captain Seahawk.

He's leading a group of about 200 Seahawks fans who made the long journey to Munich to see the team take on the Tamp Bay Buccaneers. And like any good trip, there's always sightseeing.

"In the olden times, a warring faction would come to town yelling and screaming and dressed up," Watts said. "That's our plan. We want to wake up Munich."

Seahawks fans are known to travel in large numbers to cheer for the team during road games. And the franchise has taken an extra effort to include fans in a variety of events happening in Munich.

"We always feel included," said Mary Fertakis of Tukwila.

She also joined the bus tour after arriving in Germany. A lifelong Seahawks fan, Fertakis also traveled to the Seahawks' London game in 2018. She said the experience was life-changing.