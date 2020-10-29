x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Seahawks

Seahawks extremely thin at running back as 49ers approach

The Seahawks started this week with only one healthy running back and little certainty that any of their three injured options will be able to play against the 49ers
Credit: AP
Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) runs as Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks started this week with only one healthy running back and little certainty that any of their three injured options will be able to play Sunday against San Francisco.

Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde and Travis Homer are all dealing with injuries coming out of last Sunday's 37-34 overtime loss to Arizona. 

Credit: KING 5 Sports

Carson has a sprained foot, while Hyde and Homer have more minor ailments. 

Still, that leaves rookie Deejay Dallas as the lone running back not nursing an injury ahead of Sunday's matchup with the 49ers.