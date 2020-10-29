Seahawks extremely thin at running back as 49ers approach

The Seahawks started this week with only one healthy running back and little certainty that any of their three injured options will be able to play against the 49ers

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks started this week with only one healthy running back and little certainty that any of their three injured options will be able to play Sunday against San Francisco.

Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde and Travis Homer are all dealing with injuries coming out of last Sunday's 37-34 overtime loss to Arizona.

Carson has a sprained foot, while Hyde and Homer have more minor ailments.