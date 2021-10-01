x
Seahawks expect Lockett, Metcalf to play against 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks expect wide receiver Tyler Lockett to play Sunday against San Francisco despite a hip injury that slowed him in practice.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, left, and wide receiver Tyler Lockett leave the field after warmups before an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 27-0. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks expect wide receiver Tyler Lockett to play Sunday against San Francisco despite a hip injury that slowed him in practice.

Coach Pete Carroll says Lockett was able to get some work in during the last practice before the game and should be to go against the 49ers. 

Lockett was tackled awkwardly in a loss at Minnesota. 

The Seahawks felt fortunate Lockett did not suffer a more serious injury. 

DK Metcalf landed on the injury report with a sore foot but was not given a designation for Sunday's game, indicating the Seahawks expect him to play.

