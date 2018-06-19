The Seattle Seahawks aren’t getting a ton of love from Vegas or the national media looking ahead to the 2018 season. Despite the loss of big names like Richard Sherman and Michael Bennett and the absences of Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor, the Seahawks don’t appear to be a team who will go down without a fight.

According to a report by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Seattle seems to be relishing the fact people are crafting their obituaries before the year even begins.

Pete Carroll told me Russell Wilson is “really supercharged” and “rejuvenated” with a new OC ... just one reason the #Seahawks think they can surprise people despite big-name losses. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/ST2KFruhpG — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 16, 2018

“I spoke to a lot of people in the Seahawks organization when I was there a few days ago, and they certainly like that people are writing them off a little bit nationally, and they think they’re going to be a little bit better than what people might be expecting,” Pelissero said. “Pete Carroll is certainly among them. He talks about the way that they have the competition going, he likes the sense of urgency from his players.”

Pelissero went on to note Seattle wasn’t a 4-12 train wreck last season, but a 9-7 team that might have been 11-5 if it weren’t for missed field goals. Pelissero’s report about Seattle’s optimism is consistent with what people heard from OTAs and minicamp.

Several prominent Seahawks have spoken about high expectations for 2018, including center Justin Britt, who believes Seattle can have a top offense this season.

Perhaps the biggest reason Seattle still has hope for a bounce-back 2018 campaign is rooted with franchise quarterback Russell Wilson.

“One thing that has Pete Carroll excited is about the relationship between Russell Wilson and his new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer,” Pelissero continued. “Carroll told me Russell is ‘supercharged.’ He used the word ‘rejuvenated’; it’s all new, it’s not the same old, same old. Carroll has seen Russell Wilson applying himself, they’re hopeful that’s going to pay dividends.”

NFL locker rooms are filled with proud men who take exception to people doubting their abilities, especially if their team is led by a future Hall of Fame coach and top-five quarterback.

Embracing an underdog mentality can help unite a team and the Seahawks are making the most of the opportunity heading into the new season.



