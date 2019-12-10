RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks could be without starting offensive linemen Duane Brown and D.J. Fluker for Sunday's game at Cleveland.

Brown and Fluker were both listed as doubtful on Friday's injury report. Fluker left Seattle's game against the Los Angeles Rams with a hamstring injury, while Brown has played through a biceps injury for a couple of weeks.

Coach Pete Carroll said Brown's injury is uncomfortable and has not responded the way Seattle hoped. Carroll did not definitively rule out either player against the Browns, but the Seahawks could have some significant shuffling on the offensive line if both can't go.

Converted tackle Jamarco Jones would likely start at right guard in place of Fluker, with George Fant stepping in at left tackle if Brown can't play.

The Seahawks added depth by signing offensive lineman Jordan Roos and tight end Jacob Hollister from the practice squad before leaving for Cleveland. Seattle placed offensive lineman Ethan Pocic on injured reserve due to a lingering back injury after he was unable to participate in practice this week. Seattle also waived safety Adrian Colbert.

