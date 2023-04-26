Silvi Says: How the Seahawks should use their top draft picks on Thursday

The Seahawks have 10 picks in this year's NFL Draft, but most eyes are on their two picks in the first round.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — The Seahawks have 10 picks in this year's NFL Draft, but most eyes are on their two picks in the first round.

Are they sold enough on any of the quarterbacks to take one with the fifth overall pick? I don't think so.

Sure, they'd like to have the luxury of a top young quarterback learning behind starter Geno Smith for a couple of years, but the Seahawks need an impact player with that pick and for that matter their 20th overall pick as well.

That's not to say Seattle won't draft a quarterback. General Manager John Schneider told us the quarterback position is his favorite position to evaluate - and his track record proves he's pretty good at it. They will likely take a flyer on a QB somewhere in the draft, but not near the top. Those picks should be reserved for help on the other side of the ball.

As much as the Seahawks bolstered their defense in the off-season, they remain thin on the defensive line. And with the fifth pick overall, either Georgia's Jalen Carter or Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. should be available.

Both players are coming off impressive seasons, but Carter picked up some red flags in the offseason. He pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing last month in connection with a fatal car crash in January.

Carter also weighed nine pounds heavier at Georgia's pro day than he was at the combine and had a tough time getting through his drills because he was noticeably out of shape.

And most recently, there have been reports about Carter's practice habits and work ethic.

That could be a lack of maturity and professionalism, but he'll learn those real fast in an NFL locker room. He also just turned 22 years old this month.

At 6'3'', 314 pounds, it's tough to say he's just a baby. But he will no doubt spend his first few months as a rookie cutting his teeth and learning how to handle a career in the NFL.

Will Schneider and Pete Carroll take a chance on Carter?

They don't need a project with the number five pick, especially one that comes with a projected $34 million contract with $12 million guaranteed.

But Pete loves a challenge. He also loves when the experts doubt him, the organization as a whole, or his players. He had to listen to it from the moment the team traded Russell Wilson until that same team started a four-game winning streak in October on its way to a playoff berth.

With 10 picks in the draft, there will be diamonds in the rough for the Seahawks - there always are.