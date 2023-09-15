Seahawks down both offensive tackles against Lions, while Jamal Adams moves closer to return

Seahawks RT Abraham Lucas will have a procedure on his sore knee that landed him on injured reserve, while safety Jamal Adams has a chance to be back Week 3.

RENTON, Wash. — RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks right tackle Abraham Lucas will have a procedure on his sore knee that landed him on injured reserve earlier this week, while safety Jamal Adams has a chance to be back as early as Week 3.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Lucas has not had the procedure yet and it's one a number of players have undergone previously, but did not specify exactly what it was.

"He's having a procedure done that we've done with a couple other guys. It's worked out really well. It takes a little bit of time," Carroll said. "We've got to see how it goes with him. Each guy's different but we're going to try to fix him up."

Seattle will be without both starting offensive tackles on Sunday against Detroit. Left tackle Charles Cross was ruled out with a sprained big toe on his right foot. Carroll said Cross was making progress but would not make the trip.

Both Cross and Lucas were injured in last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks are expected to start Jake Curhan and Stone Forsythe at their tackle spots on Sunday. Newly signed veteran Jason Peters will not play, Carroll said.

Adams returned to practice this week more than a year after suffering a torn quadriceps tendon in the 2022 season opener. Seattle had Adams on limited reps this week, including time working on the scout team, but Carroll said the goal for next week is to remove the restrictions, leading to the possibility of playing in Week 3 against Carolina.

"He's hauling butt all over the field and he's having fun and unencumbered, bursting, sprinting, changing direction. Wrapping guys up when he's hitting guys. The whole thing. He's doing it all," Carroll said. "And so this was a huge week for him. Now we governed his numbers and next week I think we'll let him go, you know, full go, get all the reps in next week in preparation to see where we are at the end of that week."

While Adams' return is at least a week away, Seattle will have rookie first-round pick Devon Witherspoon in the lineup for his debut against the Lions. Witherspoon missed the opener with a hamstring injury.