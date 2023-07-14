How Seahawks' DK Metcalf unwinds away from NFL field

The Seahawks' star dives into some of his off-field passions in an exclusive interview.

RENTON, Wash. — When DK Metcalf was asked this summer to name who he thinks are the top receivers in the NFL, he left himself off the list.

When KING 5 sat down with DK this summer and asked him to give the favorite highlight from his career so far, he quickly deferred and said he'd rather talk about Tyler Lockett's best catches.

That speaks to the character of the Seahawks' 25-year-old receiver. He may not act like it on the field, but he's as humble as they come off it.

Instead, DK wanted to focus on his off-field passions, including his personal style.

"I think the fashion comes from me just being inspired by other athletes," said Metcalf. "I want to get my feet wet in that area and in that realm that I'm unfamiliar with, so just taking on another challenge and another avenue I think I can be successful in."

Metcalf has hopes of taking all of his skills to the big screen someday. He's been taking acting lessons for the last two years.

"It was difficult at first because I'm a guy who doesn't like to show his emotions off the field," explained Metcalf, who couldn't help but laugh at what he just said. "It's a learning curve I'm steadily getting around, but it's going to be helpful to me."

Metcalf likes the possibility of ending up in a horror movie, although he isn't ready to be slain on screen just yet.

"I would say action first, but then horror. I'm a big horror movie guy. I can scream," he says, as he lets out another big laugh. He said he's not prepared to die in a movie, because, "I can run fast!"

Metcalf and his Seahawks teammates will take the field for the start of training camp on July 26.