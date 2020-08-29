Seahawks' Diggs implores others to register to vote

Against the backdrop of ongoing calls for social justice, Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs is imploring others to register to vote.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Against the backdrop of ongoing calls for social justice, Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs is imploring others to register to vote.

In fact, he just did it for the first time in his life.

Diggs spoke before the Seahawks returned to practice.

The team had a previously scheduled day off Thursday and there was discussion about whether to hold practice after teams in the NFL and other leagues called off games or practices following the shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend in Kenosha, Wisconsin.