Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore suspended 6 games

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore has been suspended six games by the NFL for violation of the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Moore will be eligible to return to the Seahawks' roster following their Week 14 game against the New York Jets.

STATEMENT BY AN NFL SPOKESPERSON:

He has appeared in all seven games this season and has eight total tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery.

He's also played significantly on special teams.