Seahawks' defensive line depth shines in opener

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — There might not be any big names on the defensive front for the Seattle Seahawks.

But one look at the stat sheet from Seattle's season-opening win over Indianapolis shows the impact the Seahawks were hoping to see from their assembled rotation of linemen.

Seemingly all of them contributed to the victory.

Bryan Mone was a menace in the middle with five tackles.

Rasheem Green had perhaps his best day as a pro with four tackles, a sack and two pass breakups.