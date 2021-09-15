x
Seahawks' defensive line depth shines in opener

There might not be any big names on the defensive front for the Seattle Seahawks.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) is pressured by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap (8) during the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — There might not be any big names on the defensive front for the Seattle Seahawks. 

But one look at the stat sheet from Seattle's season-opening win over Indianapolis shows the impact the Seahawks were hoping to see from their assembled rotation of linemen. 

Seemingly all of them contributed to the victory. 

Bryan Mone was a menace in the middle with five tackles. 

Rasheem Green had perhaps his best day as a pro with four tackles, a sack and two pass breakups. 

Kerry Hyder Jr., Benson Mayowa and Darrell Taylor also had flashy moments.

