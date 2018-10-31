This season was supposed to be a rebuilding year for the Seattle Seahawks, especially on defense. At least that was the narrative surrounding this team after the loss of several franchise stalwarts due to injuries, trades, or simply release. The cupboard appeared to be very bare for the Legion of Boom.

Instead, the Seahawks have defied expectations and once more have fielded one of the best defenses in the NFL. This young, mostly inexperienced squad, is terrorizing opposing quarterbacks and shutting down offenses.

Right now the Seahawks are the third-ranked defense in the league, trailing only the Redskins and the Cowboys in terms of total yards allowed. Breaking it down further, the Seahawks have allowed the third-fewest passing yards and the second-fewest receiving yards.

Seattle has also excelled at keeping their opponents out of the end zone this year. The Seahawks are only allowing 18.7 points per game, which ranks fourth in the NFL.

What has fueled the bulk of Seattle’s defensive success this year has been a return to what they do best – taking the ball away. Through eight weeks, the Seahawks have 16 total turnovers, 10 of which are interceptions. The Legion of Boom’s ability to force takeaways has allowed the team to be +10 when it comes to turnover margin. Only the Browns (11) have a better margin, and no other team is more than +7.

Give coach Pete Carroll credit where credit is due. In an era where teams are transitioning more to offensively minded coaches, Carroll’s defensive prowess has the Seahawks right back in the playoff picture. Given the roster turnover and the overall inexperience of the defense, this could be one of Carroll’s best coaching jobs of his career.

