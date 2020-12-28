Seahawks defeat LA Rams 20-9 to clinch NFC West title

SEATTLE — Russell Wilson threw a 13-yard TD pass to Jacob Hollister with 2:51 left for the clinching score and the Seattle Seahawks claimed the NFC West title with a 20-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Seattle earned its first division title since 2016 and its fifth since Pete Carroll arrived in 2010 behind a stellar defensive effort that shut down Jared Goff and the Rams, and a clutch late drive engineered by Wilson.
The Rams became the fifth straight opponent held under 20 points by Seattle.
Before the game, the Hawks placed Damon "Snacks" Harrison on the inactive list. Harrison knew on Saturday they were going to do it and asked for his release.
After the game, coach Pete Carroll says they plan to talk with Harrison about his request.