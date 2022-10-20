Seahawks' Darrell Taylor visits Seattle school, gifts students athletic gear

"It’s great for me to be here and I get to excite them as much as they excite me," said Darrell Taylor, Defensive End with the Seattle Seahawks.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — More than 100 students got a big surprise at school this week all thanks to the Seattle Seahawks and UnitedHealthcare.

Seahawks Defensive End Darrell Taylor visited Dunlap Elementary School for a meet and great and giveaway. Students from Dunlap Elementary School, South Shore Pre-K-8 School and Rainier Beach High School all participated.

Taylor spoke to the students about staying active physically and mentally.

Taylor told the students that it's very important to go to school and take health seriously to become the successful people they want to be.

The UnitedHealthcare Community Plan partnered with Darrell Taylor to help facilitate the giveaway. UnitedHealthcare partners say they are committed to ensuring children are equipped with clothing to remain warm, healthy and comfortable as the winter weather arrives.

"I love the idea that we can have a guest with us for UnitedHealthcare that they can identify with but Darrell Taylor is someone they look up to," said Lisa Contreras, UnitedHealthcare Regional Communications Director.

Taylor also took time to surprise each student with something special.

Each student got a back full of goodies including new shoes, a Seahawks sweatshirt and other items.

"It’s great for me to be here and I get to excite them as much as they excite me," Taylor said.

For kids like Savion Englesberg, it was a day he'll never forget.

"I’m very excited. I got air maxes. They cost a lot," Englesberg said.

Englesberg said he is a big fan of the Seahawks so having the chance to meet Taylor and get a gift was inspiring.

"It makes me feel like the universe is bigger and they donate to different children and they come to celebrate something," Englesberg said.

Taylor said he feels inspired by meeting these students.