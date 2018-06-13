On Sunday morning a new wrinkle was added to Seattle’s offseason when safety Earl Thomas announced via social media he would be holding out until his contract situation is resolved. Thomas held true to his word and was not present for the start of Seahawks’ minicamp Tuesday afternoon.

Following the practice, coach Pete Carroll took to the podium to speak with the Seattle media. As expected, Carroll fielded questions about his thoughts on the Thomas holdout situation.

“We kind of had heard that he was making that choice,” Carroll began. “I wish he was here, that would be nice, but we’re focusing on the guys who are here, and we’ll see how that goes.”

Despite the holdout and contract dispute, Carroll still sees Earl Thomas as a part of the Seahawks’ program.

“Heck yeah,” Carroll said. “Yeah, he’s under contract, sure.”

And when pressed further about whether he believes Thomas is still buying into the Seahawk philosophy and the team in general, Carroll was convincing: “Yeah, Earl doesn’t know any other way, he gives you everything he’s got when he’s with you.”

Carroll, however, could merely speculate when asked if Thomas would report for training camp, simply stating, "we’ll see what happens.”

But despite Thomas’ position on his contract and his decision to hold out, Carroll has the utmost respect for the Seahawks free safety.

“Earl couldn’t be a more unique player than he is,” Carroll explained. “You know he’s been a great player for us, great contributor and always, always answered the bell. The only time he’s ever missed was that time he broke his leg, but other than that he has been a great player for us and we only expect that from him.”

