Report: Seahawks promote Clint Hurtt to defensive coordinator

SEATTLE — The Seahawks are promoting from within. Multiple reports say Clint Hurtt will take over as the team's new defensive coordinator.

Hurtt has been Seattle's defensive line coach since 2017.

This is his first time as a defensive coordinator. In 15 of his 17-year career as an assistant coach in college and the NFL, Hurtt was a defensive line coach. The other two seasons, he coached linebackers for the Chicago Bears.

The 43-year-old replaces Ken Norton Junior. Seattle fired Norton Jr. about three weeks ago after the Hawks finished as the fifth-worst defense in yards allowed this past season. The Hawks' defense was also on the field an NFL high of 34 minutes and 43 seconds per game.