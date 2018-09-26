The Seahawks are finally trending in an upward direction in the USA TODAY’s weekly NFL power rankings. After defeating the Dallas Cowboys, Seattle has moved up four spots to No. 25.

The Seahawks secured their first victory of the regular season against Dallas and are looking to climb to 2-2 this weekend in Arizona. Much attention will be on Seattle’s offensive line.

“Russell Wilson is on pace to absorb 75 sacks, which would be one shy of David Carr’s unfortunate record-setting season in 2002,” USA TODAY’s Nate Davis notes.

Wilson was sacked six times in each of his first two outings, but the offensive line proved stronger Week 3, allowing no sacks throughout the first half of the game.

“There’s always that emphasis, really,” coach Pete Carroll said of protection on Monday. “We don’t want him to think of sacks ever. We were ahead of the sticks in this game way more so because we ran the football and we certainly didn’t have as many negative plays.

“Eliminating those kept us out of the long-yardage situations that kept us on rhythm more so.”

If the Seahawks can find a consistent ground game the defense continues to do its job, Wilson and the Seahawks should have no problem in the desert notching a win on the road.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM