Seahawks

Seahawks claim Walker, re-sign Griffin to practice squad

The Seahawks claimed linebacker D'Andre Walker off waivers and signed 14 players to their practice squad including outside linebacker/defensive end Shaquem Griffin.
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin stands on the field during NFL football training camp, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks claimed linebacker D'Andre Walker off waivers and signed 14 players to their practice squad including outside linebacker/defensive end Shaquem Griffin.

Walker was waived by Tennessee and Seattle jumped at the chance to add another pass rusher to its roster. 

Seattle waived defensive back Linden Stephens to clear a spot on the 53-man roster. 

Walker was a fifth-round pick out of Georgia in 2019 but spent the year on injured reserve. 

Griffin was the most notable name on Seattle's practice squad list after he was cut by the team on Saturday. 