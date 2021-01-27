OL Chad Wheeler no longer with Seahawks after arrest

The Seahawks urged offensive lineman Chad Wheeler to "get the help he needs" after his girlfriend was found beaten.

SEATTLE — Seahawks backup offensive lineman Chad Wheeler is no longer with the team after he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.

The Seahawks said in a statement Wednesday they are “saddened” by the details emerging around the case and “strongly condemn this act of domestic violence.” They also urged Wheeler to “get the help he needs.”

“Our thoughts and support are with the victim,” the Seahawks said in a statement.

Wheeler was set to become a restricted free agent when free agency begins March 17.

He is accused of domestic violence after his girlfriend was found beaten on Jan. 22.

Kent police were called to an apartment around 9:40 p.m. for a domestic dispute. A friend of Wheeler's girlfriend called 911 to report she was locked in a bathroom after a physical fight, according to a police report.

Wheeler's girlfriend then called 911 and was "heard breathing heavily" as she said "she was being 'killed,'" according to the police report.

When officers arrived, they could hear a female screaming. They forced their way into the apartment - and then the bathroom - to find Wheeler and his girlfriend there. Police pulled Wheeler's girlfriend out of the bathroom and eventually detained Wheeler after he "did not comply," according to the police report.

After being detained, Wheeler was "yelling 'Sorry!' repeatedly and heard crying out, 'I don't beat women!'" according to the police report.