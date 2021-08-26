Seahawks' center battle appears to be going Fuller's way

Seattle Seahawks center Kyle Fuller appears to have the upper hand in a competition with Ethan Pocic for the starter's job.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks center Kyle Fuller appears to have the upper hand in a competition with Ethan Pocic for the starter's job.

It could be that Fuller will win the gig by default, although the coaches have been very encouraged by his development and command of the Seahawks' new offense.

Pocic has been sidelined by a hamstring injury for most of training camp and only returned to practice this week.

Fuller began his career in Houston as a seventh-round pick of the Texans in 2017.