Seahawks CB Dunbar put on NFL Commissioner Exempt List

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar and Washington wide receiver Cody Latimer have been put on the NFL's Commissioner Exempt List while facing felony charges from offseason incidents.

Baker and Dunbar were charged with armed robbery at a cookout in Florida in May.

They were released after posting bond.

The same week, Latimer was arrested and charged with a felony count of illegal discharge of a firearm inside an apartment in Colorado.