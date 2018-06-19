The Seattle Seahawks expect big things from Brandon Marshall, but are being cautious with the wide receiver for now. Seattle signed the veteran to a one-year contract in May to bolster their receiving corps following the loss of Paul Richardson and Jimmy Graham in free agency.

But Marshall has been recuperating from a hamstring injury and didn’t see action during his short time in the Seahawks offseason program.

“We’re just making sure that we don’t have a setback on a hamstring that’s recovering,” coach Pete Carroll explained during his final minicamp press conference. “We talked about it today – he’s got a solid six weeks, he’ll be well.”

With minicamp officially in the books, Marshall has until the end of July before things heat back up with the start of training camp – ample time to heal before the new season.

Marshall’s 2017 campaign with the Giants was cut short due to a season-ending ankle injury which required surgery to repair. Carroll is playing it safe this summer.

“We need to do a really good job as we re-introduce him back into our tempo and speed and all that, that we don’t overdo it early in the excitement to see what he can do and all,” Carroll said. “He brings a real savvy and experience that we’re anxious to see how it fits.

“It’s going to be another guy in the competition that brings some uniqueness to us.”



