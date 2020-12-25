Seahawks can close out NFC West title with win over Rams

From jumping out to the best record in the NFC early on to a midseason swoon, the Seattle Seahawks go into the final two weeks where they hoped they would be.

SEATTLE (AP) — From jumping out to the best record in the NFC early on to a midseason swoon that had them tumble as possible contenders, the Seattle Seahawks go into the final two weeks where they hoped they would be.

Seattle can win the NFC West for the first time since 2016 with a victory on Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams would have been in prime position for a second division title in three years had they not faltered a week ago losing to the winless New York Jets.